Philips Lighting (AMS:LIGHT) received a €32.00 ($39.51) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIGHT. Citigroup set a €34.00 ($41.98) target price on Philips Lighting and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philips Lighting in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of AMS LIGHT opened at €31.59 ($39.00) on Wednesday. Philips Lighting has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($31.48) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($44.52).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Philips Lighting (LIGHT) a €32.00 Price Target” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/jpmorgan-chase-reiterates-32-00-price-target-for-philips-lighting-light-updated.html.

Philips Lighting Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Philips Lighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philips Lighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.