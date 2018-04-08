Juniper Networks (JNPR) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

News coverage about Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juniper Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the network equipment provider an impact score of 47.2335693924079 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,453. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8,281.11, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC upgraded Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

In other Juniper Networks news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $222,586.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $283,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,709 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

