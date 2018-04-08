Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.12 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 362,240 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,433,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,108,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,772,394.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,251,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 319,043 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,374,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/kala-pharmaceuticals-kala-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology. The Company’s initial focus is on the treatment of eye diseases. The Company’s product candidate includes KPI-121 1%, KPI-121 0.25% and MPP rTKI Program.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.