Kamada Ltd (KMDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ:KMDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $3,512,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 89,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Kamada stock remained flat at $$4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $185.21, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.12. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. Kamada had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 9.06%. sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kamada Ltd (KMDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/kamada-ltd-kmda-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, which develops, produces and markets therapeutics, based on chromatographic purification technology. It offers bio-therapeutics for human use, such as specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins, and other prescription medicines. The Company’s product line includes intravenous AAT for chronic replacement therapy in individuals with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies infection; KamRho-D IM for prophylaxis of Rh hemolytic disease of the newborn; KamRho-D IV for treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and IVIG, a replacement therapy in primary and secondary immune therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.