Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.49, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.61. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $42,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,983,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $928,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

