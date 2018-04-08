KB3Coin (KB3) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. KB3Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KB3Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KB3Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00677252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174574 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KB3Coin Profile

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. The official website for KB3Coin is b3coin.io. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins.

KB3Coin Coin Trading

KB3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase KB3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KB3Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KB3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

