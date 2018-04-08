KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,119.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $519.92 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $375.52 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86,530.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.88 per share. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Ryan Stork sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.50, for a total transaction of $3,878,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $240,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,961 shares of company stock worth $11,375,444. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

