KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5,802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 378,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $194.63 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $126.03 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84,914.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.52. ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $1.7181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

ASML declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

