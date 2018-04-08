Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

GSLC stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th were given a $0.2063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

