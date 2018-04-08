Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KeyCorp (KEY)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20,248.52, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,175,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,548. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,277.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

