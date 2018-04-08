KekCoin Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million (CRYPTO:KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $18,202.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00196388 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00136571 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00191535 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018057 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012320 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,609,285 coins and its circulating supply is 10,609,285 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

