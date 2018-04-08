KekCoin Trading Up 51% Over Last 7 Days (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $3,211.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00190122 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00133683 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00206115 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018002 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012135 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,607,952 coins and its circulating supply is 10,607,952 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

