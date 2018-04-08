Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 92,480 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of KEMET worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of KEMET in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KEMET presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In related news, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,704.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $362,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,021. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEM opened at $17.30 on Friday. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $989.46, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 3.62.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.68 million. KEMET had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/kemet-co-kem-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated-updated.html.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.