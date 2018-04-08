Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give S&T (SANT) a €21.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($26.54) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SANT. equinet set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on S&T and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

S&T stock opened at €20.14 ($24.86) on Wednesday. S&T has a 52 week low of €9.93 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of €22.98 ($28.37).

About S&T

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Eastern Europe. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

