Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VT9. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($61.73) price target on VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.39 ($58.50).

Shares of VTG stock traded up €0.80 ($0.99) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €47.90 ($59.14). 39,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a twelve month low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €50.70 ($62.59).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VTG (VT9) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/kepler-capital-markets-analysts-give-vtg-vt9-a-47-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.