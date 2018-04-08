Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €215.00 Price Target for Adidas (ADS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on Adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €211.00 ($260.49) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($254.32) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €228.00 ($281.48) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €212.88 ($262.82).

ADS stock opened at €203.70 ($251.48) on Wednesday. Adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About Adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

