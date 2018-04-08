BidaskClub Downgrades Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) to Strong Sell

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KERX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

NASDAQ KERX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 728,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,837. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $499.35, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.61.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10,954.62% and a negative net margin of 269.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Greg Madison sold 15,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $73,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christine A. Carberry sold 9,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $44,063.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,362 shares of company stock worth $199,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KERX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 164,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 104,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,692,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 1,087,120 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

