Key Energy Services (KEG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Key Energy Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.1680110443645 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Key Energy Services stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.89. 49,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.39, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.82. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

KEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Key Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Key Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $17.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, COO David J. Brunnert sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $43,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Hargis sold 6,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Key Energy Services (KEG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/key-energy-services-keg-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.