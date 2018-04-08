Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,600 ($22.46) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIE. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,369 ($19.22) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($21.20) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.65) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.46) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,495.80 ($21.00).

LON KIE traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 948.50 ($13.31). 314,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 942 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,505 ($21.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Adam Walker acquired 2,559 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 971 ($13.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.89 ($34,879.13). Insiders have acquired 2,587 shares of company stock worth $2,515,001 in the last ninety days.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

