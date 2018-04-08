Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimbell Royalty Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.0634853152118 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

KRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of KRP opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $319.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 0.9 million gross acres, with approximately 44% of its acres located in the Permian Basin.

