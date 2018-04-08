Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has been gaining from its solid cost-saving efforts. While the company has long been benefiting from its FORCE program, it also unveiled a 2018 Global Restructuring Program, which marks its biggest restructuring in a while. The plan is likely to enhance the company’s underlying profitability, help it compete better and provide flexibility to undertake growth-oriented investments. We believe that such efforts are likely to provide cushion to the stock, which declined in the past six months, while it fared better than the industry. Also, these factors fueled Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter of 2017, wherein results gained from cost-savings, lower tax and higher sales at most units. However, input cost inflation has been a concern for a while and is also likely to persist in 2018. Further the company has been struggling with softness in its North American segment and persistent challenges in the diaper category.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMB. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.56.

KMB stock opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38,086.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $104.58 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 427.79%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total transaction of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1,791.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

