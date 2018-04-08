Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $93.87 million and $558,918.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinFalcon, IDEX and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00686353 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174576 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox, COSS, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

