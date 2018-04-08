Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0771311911077 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

KIN stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.20, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.08. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,266,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Townsend sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $25,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,788.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $193,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

