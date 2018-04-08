Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KGF. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 345 ($4.84) to GBX 315 ($4.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.91) to GBX 325 ($4.56) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 288 ($4.04) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.36 ($4.83).

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($4.14) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 285.30 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 369.80 ($5.19).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/kingfisher-kgf-given-overweight-rating-at-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.