Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report $50.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.34 million and the highest is $51.51 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $50.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.54 million to $219.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $246.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $245.57 million to $247.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

KNSL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,079.92, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $712,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 678.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

