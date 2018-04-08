Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,289.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.25%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Charles H. Wurtzebach purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Bindley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,310.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/kite-realty-group-trust-krg-position-increased-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.3 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.