Kitov Pharma (KTOV) Given $10.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ:KTOV) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kitov Pharma an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kitov Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Kitov Pharma stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,591. Kitov Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Kitov Pharma Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

