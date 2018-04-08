HC Wainwright Downgrades Klondex Mines (KDX) to Neutral

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

KDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Klondex Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Klondex Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price objective on Klondex Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Klondex Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.02.

Klondex Mines stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.02. 528,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,036. Klondex Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$5.37.

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.49 million. Klondex Mines had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 27.41%.

In other news, insider Global Resource Manag Waterton bought 71,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$107,186.13. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,673,549 shares of company stock worth $2,926,224.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine covering approximately 19,000 acres located in Lander County; the Midas mine and ore milling facility covering approximately 30,000 acres situated in Elko County; and the Hollister mine approximately 18,000 acres located in Elko County.

