KMG Chemicals (KMG) Given News Impact Rating of 0.13

News articles about KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KMG Chemicals earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0004568682908 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on KMG Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KMG Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of KMG stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.86, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.40. KMG Chemicals has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.32. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. KMG Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In other KMG Chemicals news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $1,986,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,097 shares in the company, valued at $78,212,243.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $2,922,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,226,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,635,000.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,450. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

