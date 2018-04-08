Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) by 297.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 34.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 56,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 50.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,139,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,039,000 after purchasing an additional 54,865 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.16 to $69.48 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $272,955.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $18,808,714. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10,752.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $69.48.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

