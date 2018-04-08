Komodo (KMD) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00037735 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptox and HitBTC. Komodo has a market capitalization of $274.91 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00601451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.02611970 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00358071 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00124510 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00204194 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 104,038,779 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Cryptox, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

