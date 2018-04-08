Komodo Market Cap Hits $273.36 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00037639 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, HitBTC and BarterDEX. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $273.36 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00601053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.02607500 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00358663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00063812 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00129962 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00206142 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 104,038,779 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia and Cryptox. It is not currently possible to purchase Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

