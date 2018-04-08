Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEP. HSBC cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,177. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $20,863.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 31,165,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,455 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,888,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,518,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources.

