Kornit Digital (KRNT) and Voxeljet (VJET) Critical Review

Voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voxeljet and Kornit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voxeljet $27.30 million 2.30 -$10.02 million ($0.54) -6.26 Kornit Digital $114.09 million 3.94 -$2.01 million N/A N/A

Kornit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Voxeljet.

Profitability

This table compares Voxeljet and Kornit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voxeljet -36.18% -18.09% -14.31% Kornit Digital -1.77% 1.68% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Voxeljet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Voxeljet has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Voxeljet and Kornit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voxeljet 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kornit Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Voxeljet presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 87.38%. Kornit Digital has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.13%. Given Voxeljet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Voxeljet is more favorable than Kornit Digital.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Voxeljet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voxeljet Company Profile

Voxeljet AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacture and sales of three-dimensional (3D) printers. The Company’s offer is aimed at industrial companies active in fields such as aerospace, automotive, engineering, architecture, science, medicine, art, film and entertainment. The Company is divided in two business areas: voxeljet SYSTEMS and voxeljet SERVICES. Voxeljet SYSTEMS offers development, production and distribution of five printing systems: VX200, VX500, VXC800, VX1000 and VX4000. 3D models are created by layered application of a particle material that is selectively bonded. Voxeljet SERVICES operates a 3D printing service centre for on-demand production of metal-casting moulds and models. The centre offers 3D printers with a print volume of 200,000 liters per month. Additionally, the Company offers mould design, casting services and post-processing of models, and sales used equipment. Voxeljet AG operates one production plant in Augsburg, Germany.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

