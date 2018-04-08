Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,855 PepsiCo (PEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,168,000 after acquiring an additional 899,911 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,948.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

