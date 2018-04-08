17,377 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,074,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,038 shares during the period. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,854,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,589,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $142,568.22, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.71%.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $512,832.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

