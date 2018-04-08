Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $796,000 Position in Kraton Corp (KRA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.05% of Kraton worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 46.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kraton in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,567.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kraton had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $465.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Kraton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

