Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Kroger (NYSE:KR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kroger earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1791567500037 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,797,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,233. Kroger has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20,949.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $245,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,661.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

