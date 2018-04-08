Kyber Network (KNC) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Tidex, BigONE and Kucoin. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $134.15 million and $5.24 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00680451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00175694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta, TDAX, Cryptopia, COSS, Coinnest, Binance, Kucoin, BigONE, OKEx, Gate.io, Liqui, Coinrail, Tidex and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

