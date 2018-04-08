Insider Selling: Buckle (NYSE:BKE) VP Sells 2,553 Shares of Stock

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $52,974.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,142.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. Buckle has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.04 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Buckle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

