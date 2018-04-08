Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kyocera earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2528092907494 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE KYO traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $54.98. 15,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $20,216.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 4.94%. equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components.

