Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 31,089 Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic (CHW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,089 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Calamos Global Dynamic worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 982,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 112,937 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,706. Calamos Global Dynamic has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

