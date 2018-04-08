Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (DEM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd (NYSEARCA:DEM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEM. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 32,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000.

DEM stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Eqty Incm Fd

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

