KraneShares Trust (NYSEARCA:KBA) Holdings Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares Trust (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of KraneShares Trust worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,304,000.

KraneShares Trust stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. KraneShares Trust has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $39.22.

