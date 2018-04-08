Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Holdings Cut by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,157.92, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

