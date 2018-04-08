Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X Funds (GREK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 2,494.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Global X Funds worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Funds by 118.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Funds stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Global X Funds has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.56.

