Lafargeholcim’s (HCMLY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 207,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,319.30, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Lafargeholcim had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. analysts predict that Lafargeholcim will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

