Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Humana (HUM) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 170,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 68.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,531,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 62.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $283.73 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $209.91 and a 1-year high of $293.35. The stock has a market cap of $39,555.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

In other Humana news, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total transaction of $4,480,260.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,006.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,243,950.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,218. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.21.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

