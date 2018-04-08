Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $11,365,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Vetr raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.89 per share, with a total value of $518,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,203.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,321.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

