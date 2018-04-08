Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,347 ING Groep NV (ING)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in ING Groep by 1,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $16.80 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $65,864.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.36%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

